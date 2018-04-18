 Why Igbos will not be president in Nigeria – APC leader, Tony Momoh — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why Igbos will not be president in Nigeria – APC leader, Tony Momoh

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A former Minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh has given reasons it will be difficult for an Igbo to be president in Nigeria. Momoh, a leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, cited disunity among Igbos and their preference for supporting the candidates with huge financial chests during election. He said this when he spoke […]

Why Igbos will not be president in Nigeria – APC leader, Tony Momoh

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.