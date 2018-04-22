Why I’m desperate to govern Osun – Adewopo — Nigeria Today

Why I’m desperate to govern Osun – Adewopo

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Hon. Soji Adagunodo, has assured all the governorship aspirants of the party in the July 14 primary of a level-playing ground.

He stated this while receiving a governorship aspirant of the party, Dr. Ayoade Adewopo, at the party’s secretariat in Osogbo who came to submit his letter of intent to contest the September 22, 2018 gubernatorial election in the state.

The PDP Chairman assured that the best of the party aspirants would be presented to the people of the state through a transparent primary election.

His words: “The person that will become the governor of Osun is not in my hand, it is in the hands of the electorate.”

While handing his letter to the PDP chairman, Adewopo stated that the coming governorship election should not be based on Osun-west senatorial agenda but about people’s agenda.

