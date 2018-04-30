Why it's hard to get South Sudan's former child soldiers back to school - News24 — Nigeria Today

Why it’s hard to get South Sudan’s former child soldiers back to school – News24
|
Why it's hard to get South Sudan's former child soldiers back to school
More than 200 child soldiers have been freed from armed groups in South Sudan. The 112 boys and 95 girls, all under the age of 18, took part in a “laying down of arms ceremony” after which efforts will be made to reunite them with their families and …
