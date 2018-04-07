Why Jirongo is broke despite his multibillion-shilling properties - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Why Jirongo is broke despite his multibillion-shilling properties – Daily Nation
Why Jirongo is broke despite his multibillion-shilling properties
Former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo. The flamboyant politician was declared bankrupt because of a debt of Sh700 million he owed a long-time friend-turned-foe, Sammy Boit Kogo, in October 2017. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. The former MP …
