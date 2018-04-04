 Why Kogi Governor Attended Meeting With Buhari On Crutches — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why Kogi Governor Attended Meeting With Buhari On Crutches

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Kogi State Government has given an explanation for the State Governor, Yahaya Bello’s decision to attend a Tuesday meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on crutches. Buhari had met with all governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In a statement by the governor’s media aide, Kingsley Fanwo, Bello fell from […]

The post Why Kogi Governor Attended Meeting With Buhari On Crutches appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.