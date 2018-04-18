 Why Lagos May Not Vote For Buhari In 2019 – Oba Akiolu — Nigeria Today
Why Lagos May Not Vote For Buhari In 2019 – Oba Akiolu

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu I, has disclosed that Lagos would only support President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid if he grants the state special status before the 2019 general elections. The traditional ruler also blamed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for Lagos not being granted special status before now, and condemned the Senate’s 2016 […]

