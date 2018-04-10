Why new media is important in tackling terrorism – Danjuma — Nigeria Today

Why new media is important in tackling terrorism – Danjuma
The chairman of Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI), Theophilus Danjuma has said the new media is important in the fight against terrorism. Danjuma said this while speaking at a three-day workshop for journalists on “utilising new media for humanitarian and developmental reportage” in Damaturu, Yobe State on Tuesday. Danjuma, who was represented at […]
