Why next edition of BBNaija must hold in Nigeria – Censors’ Board — Nigeria Today

Why next edition of BBNaija must hold in Nigeria – Censors’ Board
The National Film and Video Censors Board has said Nigeria has what it takes to host Big Brother Naija in the country. Executive Director of the Censors Board, Adedayo Thomas, made this known in an interview with Punch. Thomas complained that the show makes “a lot of money” from Nigerians yet complained of lack of […]
