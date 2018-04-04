Woman killed, baby abducted during outing with friend - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Woman killed, baby abducted during outing with friend – The Punch
Woman killed, baby abducted during outing with friend
Some suspected child traffickers have absconded with a six-month-old baby after allegedly strangling her mother, Helen Ehianu, at Obior community, in the Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State. It was gathered that the 28-year-old, who had …
