Why Nigerians Patronise Traditional Herbal Medicine — Nigeria Today

Why Nigerians Patronise Traditional Herbal Medicine

The deplorable state of Nigeria health sector over the years has remain the same as it is yet to receive the needed attention. Year in , year out, the budgetary allocation to the health sector is a far cry from the stipulated international standard.

While the elites and those in government run to Europe and America for proper health care, the average Nigerian whose salary is determined by the N18,000 minimum wage is forced to look for alternative health solution.

Agbo, the name for herbal medicine in Yoruba Language has become the alternative health solution that people now go for. These alternative health care solution is borne out of the fact that Agbo is affordable and accessible to everyone who has need of it.

Agbo sellers can be seen at every turn and streets of Lagos either hawking or at a spot where their customers go to meet them. These herbal medicines are contained in plastic bottles and are served according to the customer preference.

Some people prefer to take the one prepared with water while others go for the one’s mixed with local gin. Herbal medicines are believe to cure and prevent different diseases.

Lagos residents who have found succour in Agbo shared their experiences and reasons why they patronise Agbo sellers with PMNEWS.

John, a maritime worker at the Apapa seaport said that most times when he takes Agbo, it cures him of the symptoms and he is a big fan of herbal medicine.

“Sometime ago, I was feeling feverish and some of the symptoms like coughing, some growth around my lips and so on. I took native medicine for several nights, before I knew what’s up, those symptoms were no more. Though, some folks believe that it doesn’t cure completely, that it only hide the sickness”.

“As for me, I can’t completely say that they are right or wrong because it depend on the nature and seriousness of the sickness. But it work for me even though it is not every time.”

For Hycinth, an engineer, he only patronise herbal medicine for diseases that are sugar related to flush out sugar from the body. He believes herbal medicine does not cure other illnesses outside sugar related health issues.

” I don’t believe it cures illness that are in the blood. To me , Agbo does not get to the blood just the body”.

Sodiq, another Lagosian shared expediences of his family members with Traditional Birth Attendant popularly call “Alagbo”.

“My elder brother’s wife had her first two children through operation and when she was to give birth to the third one, the doctor told her she will be operated upon. Out of fear of being operated upon for the third time, she went to a Traditional Birth Attendant and she gave birth without any operation”.

“Besides, the charges at the TBA centres are very cheap and affordable. While the private hospitals charge minimum N60,000, Alagbo collect between N15,000-N20,000 from their patients”.

“My younger brother’s wife who gave birth at one of the General Hospital in Lagos was charged N35,000 in spite of having a family card with the hospital. As a matter of fact, the hospital bill was reduced to N35,000 because she has a family card. So, many people patronise the Traditional Birth Attendant because of their charges and for the fear of being operated upon at hospital”.

For Mama Anu, who had her 9 years old daughter in Ondo State during the free health care programme for pregnant women by Late Gov. Oluwasegun Agagu call on government to make health care free especially for dependable and vulnerable people.

” If not for the Late Gov. Ousegun Agagu’s free health programme for pregnant and nursing mother, i would have lost my daughter as i had no money to take care of any medical bill after i lost my husband”

