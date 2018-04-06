Why Our Label Will Die With Us – Dolce & Gabbana — Nigeria Today

Why Our Label Will Die With Us – Dolce & Gabbana

Famous Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have refused to accept that their popular label will live after them, saying they will ensure it dies with them. The iconic duo made this known in a Thursday interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. Gabbana, 55, said, “Once we’re dead, we’re dead. I don’t want […]

The post Why Our Label Will Die With Us – Dolce & Gabbana appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

