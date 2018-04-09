Why PMB Should Be Ruthless To Looters — Nigeria Today

Why PMB Should Be Ruthless To Looters

Former Edo State governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt a “ruthless” measure against alleged looters of the nation’s treasury. Oshiomhole who stated this in Benin yesterday described as mindless, the stealing by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led federal government. The former governor noted that it is the right of Nigerians […]

The post Why PMB Should Be Ruthless To Looters appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

