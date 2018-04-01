 Kenya: How Lawyer Miguna Bluffed His Way to Infamy - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kenya: How Lawyer Miguna Bluffed His Way to Infamy – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Kenya: How Lawyer Miguna Bluffed His Way to Infamy
AllAfrica.com
On Saturday, March 10, just a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga shook hands on the steps of Harambee House, Nairobi, and vowed to bury the hatchet, deported lawyer Miguna Miguna, who commissioned Mr Odinga's 'oath
Miguna's fight, Kanu and 20yrs of Balala's waitThe Star, Kenya
Miguna finally leaves Dubai for Canada after camping for days at airportCapital FM Kenya
Why ODM Leaders Want Raila to Rescind Unity Deal with President KenyattaMwakilishi.com
PulseLive Kenya (satire) –TUKO.CO.KE –Brinkwire (press release) –The Standard
all 86 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.