Why Senator Omo-Agege Was Suspended For 90 Days — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki has clarified that the Senate’s decision to suspend one of its members, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege was because he took the legislative house to court. Omo-Agege had sued the Senate to stop his appearance before the committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions over comments made on the […]

