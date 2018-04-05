 Why Skepta's chieftaincy title and love for Nigeria are important - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why Skepta’s chieftaincy title and love for Nigeria are important – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Why Skepta's chieftaincy title and love for Nigeria are important
Pulse Nigeria
Skepta is probably Nigeria's biggest ambassador at the moment and he's building bridges as he goes. Published: 17:46 , Refreshed: 21:41; Segun Akande. Print; eMail · play Skepta comes to Nigeria often and he refuses to leave, every time. (RADR Online
Skepta Has Been Made a Chief In His Hometown In NigeriaOkayafrica
Skepta has been made a chief in NigeriaBBC News
Skepta Is Now A Chief In NigeriaHotNewHipHop (blog)
Daily Mail –Metro –iNews –Independent.ie
all 22 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.