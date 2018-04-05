Why Skepta's chieftaincy title and love for Nigeria are important - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Why Skepta’s chieftaincy title and love for Nigeria are important – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Why Skepta's chieftaincy title and love for Nigeria are important
Pulse Nigeria
Skepta is probably Nigeria's biggest ambassador at the moment and he's building bridges as he goes. Published: 17:46 , Refreshed: 21:41; Segun Akande. Print; eMail · play Skepta comes to Nigeria often and he refuses to leave, every time. (RADR Online …
Skepta Has Been Made a Chief In His Hometown In Nigeria
Skepta has been made a chief in Nigeria
Skepta Is Now A Chief In Nigeria
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!