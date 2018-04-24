 Why there is no constant power supply in Nigeria – FG open up — Nigeria Today
Why there is no constant power supply in Nigeria – FG open up

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Federal Government has lamented that its vast investment in the power sector is not translating into improved power supply in the country because the power distributing companies, DISCOs, have no capacity for effective distribution of electricity generated by transmission companies. According to dailypost report, Speaking through the Head of Service of the Federation , […]

