Why Waste Your Time With A Man Who Doesn't Make You 'Cum'? Don't - Pretty Gambian Actress — Nigeria Today

Is really unfortunate for girls and boys of nowadays because they will never learn what love and relationship is truly all about. Everybody is now a relationship expert. Marriage counselors are everywhere and they are dishing out stupid and foolish advises to anybody that cares to listen. Its indeed pathetic.

The other time the one that calls himself Joro came out and said “if you are a woman and you are not earning upto N150,000, you should NOT talk about marriage or going into one”. I asked him a question, how much did his mother earn before she married his father?

Anyway, another purported relationship expert, who is based in Ghanaian, but a Gambian by birth and an actress, by the name Princess Shyngle have come out with her own advice for women in a relationship or marriage. The actress advised ladies to quit relationships with men who cannot make them cum.

Yes ladies this days find a way to pleasure themselves this days if their partners are not good in bed, but apparently Shyngle thinks no need to even stay with a man who cannot hit the spot. In her post on Instagram, the Gambian born actress indicated that it will be a waste of time for any lady to worry herself in a relationship in which they do not cum during sex.





“Never stay in a relationship with someone who can’t make you cum.



