Why We Are Tackling Ohanaeze Ndigbo On Restructuring Summit – IPOB — Nigeria Today

Why We Are Tackling Ohanaeze Ndigbo On Restructuring Summit – IPOB

Posted on Apr 8, 2018

The media and publicity director of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Emma Powerful has given reasons why the group is always at loggerheads with apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo. IPOB had last week vowed to disrupt “with blood” a restructuring summit planned by Ohanaeze in the South East zone, alleging that Ohanaeze leadership […]

The post Why We Are Tackling Ohanaeze Ndigbo On Restructuring Summit – IPOB appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

