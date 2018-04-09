Why we are yet to commission Abuja light rail – FCT — Nigeria Today

Why we are yet to commission Abuja light rail – FCT

The Transport Secretary of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kayode Opeifa on Monday, saud the FCT is yet to commission the long awaited Abuja light rail due to some issues which include the non-completion of the rail terminal at Nnamdi Azikwe Airport.

Opeifa stated this in Abuja while briefing journalists saying that the Abuja light rail would be commission in a few weeks.

He said the 45kilometer stretch light rail is ready, with 21 buildings, 60 convent, and 13 bridges that are all ready.

He said it might not be a cheaper but it would be alternative form of transportation. It would help on the social economic development along the corridor. It would reduce traffic, provide employment and increase the Internally Generated Revenue in FCT.

According to him, “Abuja light rail will interface with the national rail at Gwagwa, so anybody that want to join the national rail will do so.

” Already the coaches are on ground but to tell you the exact date, we are waiting for directive. The coaches have capacity to move between 300-500 people to one direction at a time. We can open and art operating but this is a project that has taken so long a time so we need a symbolic commissioning. It has been ready for commissioning since 2017. But for the uncompleted terminal at the airport, as soon as it is ready and the presidency is ready, it would be commissioned.

There are 12 stations and they are all ready.

“Before the end of this year it would be commission , it is a matter of weeks . only the Minister of FCT, Muhammad Bello can give specific date”.

Opeifa who also revealed that the administration has concluded arrangement to restructure the the taxi system in the territory.

” We are going to weed out all unpainted taxis out of FCT roads. All taxis will be provided with air conditioner and you won’t see taxis parked at Wuse. Rather when you come out you flag a taxi and you have an option of using air conditioner or not”.

He added that ” The taxis would be given option to operate without air conditioner but they must fix it. I will like to assure Abuja residents that it won’t increase taxi fare. They would enter at the same rate, they are entering now”.

LAIDE AKINBOADE-ORIERE

The post Why we are yet to commission Abuja light rail – FCT appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

