Why We Earmarked 200,000ha For Oil Palm Plantation –Obaseki — Nigeria Today

Why We Earmarked 200,000ha For Oil Palm Plantation –Obaseki

Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that his administration plans to earmark not less than 200,000 hectares of land for oil palm plantation to diversify the state’s economy and create jobs for its teeming youth population. Obaseki disclosed this during the public presentation and launching of the Nigeria National Interpretation of Roundtable […]

The post Why We Earmarked 200,000ha For Oil Palm Plantation –Obaseki appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

