 Why We Paid $469m For Purchase Of 12 Tucano Aircraft Without National Assembly’s Approval – Buhari Reveals — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why We Paid $469m For Purchase Of 12 Tucano Aircraft Without National Assembly’s Approval – Buhari Reveals

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A letter from President Muhammadu Buhari to the leadership of the National Assembly has explained why the president gave approval for the withdrawal of $462 million from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) for the procurement of 12 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States government without getting the approval of the National Assembly. The president’s […]

The post Why We Paid $469m For Purchase Of 12 Tucano Aircraft Without National Assembly’s Approval – Buhari Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.