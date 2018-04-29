 Why we say we have defeated Boko Haram – Lai Mohammed — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why we say we have defeated Boko Haram – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, has said Boko Haram insurgents strolled into Abuja at will, attacking critical infrastructures, under the administration of former President, Goodluck Jonathan. He said this while revealing why the current administration said it has defeated Boko Haram. Speaking with journalists after a media tour in the United States, US, […]

Why we say we have defeated Boko Haram – Lai Mohammed

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.