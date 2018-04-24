 Why Zimbabwe plans to issue sovereign bonds - CNBCAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Why Zimbabwe plans to issue sovereign bonds – CNBCAfrica.com

Why Zimbabwe plans to issue sovereign bonds
HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe is considering issuing between $2.5 and $3.5 billion in sovereign bonds after elections set for July and will use some of the money to clear arrears to foreign lenders, Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe said on Tuesday
