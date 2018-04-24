Why Zuma’s Love Life Is Great News For Cyril Ramaphosa — Nigeria Today

Why Zuma’s Love Life Is Great News For Cyril Ramaphosa

On Friday news broke that dear old Jacob was going to be a father again, this time with 24-year-old Nonkanyiso Conco.

We compiled everything we know about Conco in this story, but what about how Cyril will be taking the news?

Sightings of the president patrolling the Sea Point promenade have been few and far between, but I guess that’s because he has had his hands full.

One issue that he has had to deal with is Zuma’s new habit of taking pot shots at the ANC, the same party that the New York Times took to task, which has led many to wonder if he is trying to create a breakaway faction.

Well, with Zuma set to become a baby daddy for the 22nd 23rd 24th time (nobody seems sure), Huff Post believes Cyril should be grinning ear to ear.

Check it:

This is the best possible news for President Cyril Ramaphosa who reportedly faced the threat of a scalded Zuma mobilising behind disaffected ANC members in KwaZulu-Natal. But now it seems that Zuma has chosen to use his retirement to reignite a plan to marry more regularly… In his first years in office, he married Thobeka Madiba and Gloria Ngema [below] until the ANC put a stop to it. At his wedding to Ngema, Zuma told his new bride, “Don’t close the door that you found open…” and he is clearly now free to exercise his options.

A member of the ANC’s former leadership told me that the women in the party had approached Zuma and told him that his polygamous lifestyle was accepted as a traditional right, but if the first family expanded annually it would impact on the party’s identity as a modern organisation that supported gender rights. So, the president stopped the wedded bliss and reportedly left a Swazi princess, Sebentile Dlamini, stranded after he proposed to her family in 2002. But, unshackled from the chains of office, the former president is now free to be the lover he always was. …to hear that Zuma’s lover has won out over his fighter is the best possible news for Ramaphosa.

Finally unshackled, it appears those oats are set to be sown.

Maybe his new conquests will slow his political aims down, although it’s obvious that being ousted by his own party has cut him deep.

Let’s just hope he eventually ends up behind bars, sans conjugal visits from outsiders.

[source:huffpost]

