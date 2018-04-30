 Wicked Mother Arrested After She Pressed Hot Electric Iron On Teenage Daughter’s Legs(Photos) — Nigeria Today
Wicked Mother Arrested After She Pressed Hot Electric Iron On Teenage Daughter’s Legs(Photos)

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The operatives of Nigerian Police from the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested factory worker identified as Mrs. Ayo Sheriff, after she allegedly inflicting serious injuries on her daughter, Aishat. According to a report by PUNCH Metro, the 30-year-old suspect reportedly plugged an electric iron and pressed the hot surface on the body of the […]

