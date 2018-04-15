Wicked people plundered Nigeria – Buhari attacks PDP — Nigeria Today

Wicked people plundered Nigeria – Buhari attacks PDP

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned those he said plundered the country. Buhari, in reference to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the nation’s resources were wasted by previous governments. He however assured that his government will do its best to justify Nigerians’ trust and confidence. The President spoke in London Sunday while receiving the Buhari […]

Wicked people plundered Nigeria – Buhari attacks PDP

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

