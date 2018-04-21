Wigan Seal Promotion Back To The EFL Championship — Nigeria Today

Wigan Seal Promotion Back To The EFL Championship

Wigan clinched promotion to the Championship with a convincing 4-0 victory over Fleetwood at Highbury.

Max Power and Gavin Massey scored to put the Latics two goals up at the break, while Dan Burn and Chey Dunkley rounded off the win after the restart to seal promotion.

Shrewsbury Town’s 1-1 draw against already-relegated Bury means that Wigan now sit 10 points clear of third place with three games to go.

Fourth-placed Rotherham secured their play-off spot with a 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers at the New York Stadium.

Michael Smith put the hosts ahead after nine minutes, with substitute Caolan Lavery adding a second just before full-time.

Charlton kept alive their own top-six push with 1-0 win at Portsmouth after Nick Ajose’s goal on 40 minutesTT

