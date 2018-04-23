Wike enjoys lying, plays politics with everything – Peterside — Nigeria Today

Wike enjoys lying, plays politics with everything – Peterside

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside has berated the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for accusing the federal government of depopulating the state through soot and also plotting to rig the 2019 general elections in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Wike, who spoke at separate events, had accused the federal government of using soot currently pervading the state to kill Rivers people and reduce its population, while also stating that the APC had concluded plans to rig election in 2019. Peterside, who spoke with reporters in Port Harcourt on Sunday, described the Rivers governor as a “crying baby,” who rather than face the environmental challenges confronting the state has been busy playing politics with the lives of Rivers people, adding “Wike enjoys lying and plays politics with everything.

