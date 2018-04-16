Wike speaks on Federal Character Commission shortchanging Rivers — Nigeria Today

Wike speaks on Federal Character Commission shortchanging Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has faulted the non-representation of the state in the Federal Character Commission, FCC. He charged the body to address the widespread cries of marginalisation in Nigeria. Wike expressed the displeasure in Port Harcourt while declaring open an FCC workshop to sensitise South-South stakeholders on socio-economic and infrastructural facilities and […]

Wike speaks on Federal Character Commission shortchanging Rivers

