Wike To Commission 34 Projects To Mark 3rd Anniversary — Nigeria Today

Wike To Commission 34 Projects To Mark 3rd Anniversary

The Rivers State government said on Friday it had earmarked 34 projects for inauguration to mark Gov. Nyesom Wike’s 3rd anniversary celebration. The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Emmah Okah disclosed this while briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting in Port Harcourt. Okah noted that all the 34 projects were at their final stages […]

