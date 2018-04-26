Wilder Offers Joshua $50m For Unification Bout — Nigeria Today

Wilder Offers Joshua $50m For Unification Bout

WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder, has offered Anthony Joshua $50m (£35.9m) for a unification fight.

The proposed bout is expected to hold between September and December at a venue of Wilder’s choice.

Deontay who defeated Luis Ortiz in his last bout in March revealed in a video posted on Twitter that he expects Joshua to be a man of his words by accepting the offer.

“All the money is in the bag so I expect you will be a man of your word,” Wilder states in a video he posted on his Twitter handle in response to Joshua claiming he will accept a bout with the American for $50m.

“Tell Eddie Hearn to let you personally check his email this time. By the way, I sent your manager Rob McCracken the email as well.

“I am looking forward to our meeting in the ring.”

Meanwhile, Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel also confirmed to ESPN that an offer had been made to Joshua. Finkel also added that the offer includes no rematch clause and that it would be the next fight for each boxer, taking place between September and December at a venue of Wilder’s choice.

New International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World heavyweight title holder, Anthony Joshua is unbeaten in 21 bouts.

