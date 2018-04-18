 Wilfred Ndidi still can't believe he's going to World Cup - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Wilfred Ndidi still can’t believe he’s going to World Cup – Pulse Nigeria

Wilfred Ndidi still can't believe he's going to World Cup
Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has stated that he still can't believe he will be going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
