 Will you buy a Pixelbook if it could boot into Windows and Chrome OS? — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Will you buy a Pixelbook if it could boot into Windows and Chrome OS?

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Will the Pixelbook adopt Mac OS’s support for dual-booting? Speculations that Windows 10 could finally boot on Google’s Pixelbook went into high gear after code for the mysterious AltOS picker began appearing for Chrome OS.

The post Will you buy a Pixelbook if it could boot into Windows and Chrome OS? appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.