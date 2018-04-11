Windows 10 Stocks, Weather, and other apps may retire in favor of web versions — Nigeria Today

Windows 10 Stocks, Weather, and other apps may retire in favor of web versions
Unnamed sources indicate that Microsoft is pulling developers away from secondary Windows 10 apps to work on Microsoft Edge features. Some of the possible discontinued apps could be Stocks and Weather.
The post Windows 10 Stocks, Weather, and other apps may retire in favor of web versions appeared first on Digital Trends.
