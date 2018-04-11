Windows 10 Stocks, Weather, and other apps may retire in favor of web versions — Nigeria Today

Windows 10 Stocks, Weather, and other apps may retire in favor of web versions

Unnamed sources indicate that Microsoft is pulling developers away from secondary Windows 10 apps to work on Microsoft Edge features. Some of the possible discontinued apps could be Stocks and Weather.

The post Windows 10 Stocks, Weather, and other apps may retire in favor of web versions appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

