Windstorm Wrecks Havoc in Delta Community — Nigeria Today

Windstorm Wrecks Havoc in Delta Community

More than 140 persons have been rendered homeless by a windstorm,

which wrecked havoc on Ogbe-Udu community, Udu council area of Delta

state recently.

The storm, which blew off schools’ roofing sheets, houses and places

of worship, also destroyed a large expanse of farmland in the

predominantly farming community.

Narrating the experience of the victims of the windstorm to visiting

political leaders of the council area, a community leader, Mr. Johnson

Onajite, said not less than 140 persons had been displaced by the

disaster, adding that most affected persons had been sleeping on bare

floor in the places where they had manage to find temporary refuge.

He, however, expressed hope that the plight of the victims of the

storm might soon be alleviated, pointing at the level of concern so

far shown by the political leadership of the council area.

“My sadness has somehow been alleviated by the presence of the team;

the lawmakers and the council executives. The number of people

affected by this storm is about 140 and many of them who were made

homeless were given accommodation by some good Samaritans and some of

them had to sleep on the corridors of some sympathizers, some had to

manage to sleep inside their houses which roofs had been blown off by

the storm”, he said.

Inspecting the level of devastation, the commissioner representing

Urhobo ethnic nationality in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas

Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Joseph Itirwe, who was in the

company of the member representing the Udu Constituency in the Delta

State House of Assembly, Hon. John Ojitobor, and other politicians,

promised the people that assistance would come from the state

government.

Commenting on the disaster, Itirwe said “it’s really devastating and

unexpected. You know it’s a natural phenomenon and what we need do is

to see how the community people can be assisted and I know the

government has expressed its own feeling too about what has happened.

“I just want to call on the community to be patient with government,

especially with the commission some time to see what they can do to

help the victims”, Itirwe said.

Also speaking, the chairman of Udu council area, Jite Brown, said

government would not abandon the people to their fate, calling on the

Delta State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to rise to its calling

by providing for some of the immediate needs

“The destruction is very devastating, what we sa\w today, we never

knew the storm was this much, but the council, as you well know, is

limited today because of the paucity of funds, but we shall do

something.

“We can’t leave these people to suffer this much without our

intervention. We equally appeal to the State Emergency Management to

come to the aid of the people as well as to the federal government”,

Brown said.

Meanwhile, the devastating effect of the storm could be seen on the

level of destruction which uprooted heavy trees on school buildings,

while no death was recorded as students in hostels have all gone on

holidays.

