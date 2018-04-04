 Winnie Mandela: Light Dims For The African Jewel — Nigeria Today
Winnie Mandela: Light Dims For The African Jewel

Death will not likely diminish the contributions of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to the emancipation of South Africa from the clutches of apartheid.  Neither will the depravities of human nature becloud her assessment as a woman who became the beacon of that struggle. As a politician and activist, Winnie was the feminine face of Amandla, the battle […]

