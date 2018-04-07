Winnie Mandela: Mother of the struggle — Nigeria Today

Winnie Mandela: Mother of the struggle

By Owei Lakemfa. Winnie Nomzamo Madikezela-Mandela was a matchless fighter, an unconquerable combatant with an indomitable spirit who was not only married to the legendary Nelson Mandela, but also to the struggle of the African people. She was not just the mother who brought up the Mandela children, but was the undisputable Mother Africa.

