 Winnie Mandela: Mother of the struggle — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Winnie Mandela: Mother of the struggle

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Opinion, South Africa | 0 comments

By Owei Lakemfa. Winnie Nomzamo Madikezela-Mandela was a matchless fighter, an unconquerable combatant with an indomitable spirit who was not only married to the legendary Nelson Mandela, but also to the struggle of the African people. She was not just the mother who brought up the Mandela children, but was the undisputable Mother Africa.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.