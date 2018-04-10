Winnie Probably Wouldn’t Be Too Happy With These Portraits — Nigeria Today

Winnie Probably Wouldn’t Be Too Happy With These Portraits

The recent passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela created an opportunity for artists to celebrate her life, and if we’re being honest, make some money.

While a creator’s choice is one of many, visual art is often the most appealing to an audience that’s too lazy to read. Thus, some of our country’s ‘finest’ put their design to the test in an effort to represent the iconic lady and everything she did for South African politics.

Let’s just say that Mam’ Winnie wouldn’t be chuffed with some of the results:

They say these are Winnie Madikizela-Mandela murals. Mna andibazi nobazi abamama. pic.twitter.com/PU6N6kKx2B — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) April 9, 2018

The piece on the left belongs to Garth Wareley, a Cape Town-based graffiti artist that had the opportunity to defend himself. He had this to say to CapeTalk:

“As a graffiti artist you put your work out there, it is not something that you create in the privacy of your own home and you can chose which exhibitions to show your work. Everyday that you paint graffiti is an exhibition.”

According to Huff Post, there’s another visual convict on the loose:

Lebani Sirenji is one of the artists camped outside Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Soweto, creating a painting that looked nothing like the late icon. He later apologised for the painting and started on a better version.

At least he said sorry. It takes a lot to admit when you’re wrong.

But wait, there’s more. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule had the privilege of launching this less-than-perfect piece by 30-year-old Mpho Madi – some know him as Solidthegifted:

We have witnessed Mama Winnie’s beauty transforming over the https://t.co/Aean7Fhkap no point in her journey did she ever boast a flat horse bony face.Can those behind this mural take us into confidence.Who was the muse here?Who is this deeply unattractive woman depicted here pic.twitter.com/lvZDxScmoV — @UncleLupi (@lupingcayisa) April 8, 2018

As you can see, members of the public aren’t happy:

About 90% of the Mam’ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela “artwork” has been Minnie Wadidizeka-Wangdelela and I’m offended. — Dineo Tsamela (@DineoTsamela) April 9, 2018

I know we said we will mourn whichever way we like but some of the paintings of Mama Winnie are so scary. It’s like using a pic of someone else on her funeral program. Some look like the late Manto Tshabalala Msimang, Mama Jack & Madea’s friend. Respect #WinnieMandela please! — MADIKIZELA✊ (@ramichuene) April 9, 2018

But we wouldn’t leave you without anything half decent, right? Of course not. South Africa has some amazing artists, so have a gaze at these:

Amazing artwork by @nerisneri in honour of Winnie Mandela. pic.twitter.com/Aag4L4LzEP — Literary Astronaut (@epicmayers) April 3, 2018

That’s more like it. Now we’re Winnie-ing.

