Winning The FA Cup Not Enough To Save Chelsea’s Season- Cesar Azpilicueta — Nigeria Today

Winning The FA Cup Not Enough To Save Chelsea’s Season- Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea’s vice-captain Cesar Azpilicueta believes that even winning the FA Cup will not save the Blues’ season following his side’s latest disappointing result.

Chelsea remain stuck on three Premier League wins in 2018 after playing out a 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea are 10 points adrift of the top four and now left focusing on just the FA Cup, with a semi-final to come against Southampton later this month.

“To get a draw at home in another London derby is really frustrating for all of us and all of the fans,” he told BBC Sport. “It’s becoming harder and harder [to finish in the top four] every game it goes on.

“We are further away then ever. The FA Cup is a massive trophy but it’s not enough for us. We will try to win it but the cup will not save our season.”

