Winning the general election by hook or by crook - Aliran — Nigeria Today

Winning the general election by hook or by crook – Aliran



Aliran Winning the general election by hook or by crook

Aliran

Let us refrain from matching hooks with crooks. Hooks and crooks do not cancel each other. The net effect will just sink the nation – everybody sinks together, writes Mary Chin. One person one vote (only). Textbooks once told us that our vote was …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

