With Melaye, Peoples' Power of Recall Takes Front Seat - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

With Melaye, Peoples’ Power of Recall Takes Front Seat – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
With Melaye, Peoples' Power of Recall Takes Front Seat
THISDAY Newspapers
As the recall process of Senator Dino Melaye enters a critical point, Segun James takes a look at how the people's power to recall non-performing legislators would affect the polity. By the time you are reading this, the verification exercise of …
You cannot get excellence from inertia
Melaye: Victim Of Political Vendetta?
Drama as constituents shun Melaye's recall, stay away from polling units
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!