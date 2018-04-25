'With Nuclear power project, Nigeria leads future the world may depend on' - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

‘With Nuclear power project, Nigeria leads future the world may depend on’ – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
'With Nuclear power project, Nigeria leads future the world may depend on'
Vanguard
By Prince Osuagwu (Hi Tech Editor). Nigeria is today, regarded as the biggest economy in Africa. However, its power sector is performing far below the level of an economy of this magnitude. Over half of the population has no access to grid-connected …
How two South African women stopped Zuma and Putin's $76 billion Russian nuclear deal
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!