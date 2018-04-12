With Popoola, a metal dog can bite - The Punch — Nigeria Today

With Popoola, a metal dog can bite – The Punch



The Punch With Popoola, a metal dog can bite

The Punch

Whenever many Nigerians acquire new generators, even if the small ones, they feel greatly relieved and excited. The perennial power problem in the country has made a generator the second bride – or the first especially in the case of singles. But the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

