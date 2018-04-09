With Rudeboy & Reminisce, anything “Is Allowed” | Listen to their New Single on BN — Nigeria Today

With Rudeboy & Reminisce, anything “Is Allowed” | Listen to their New Single on BN

Paul Okoye popularly known as Rudeboy teams up with the Alaga himself Reminisce on this new single titled Is Allowed. This is his second single of the year following the hit track Somebody Baby. Listen below: Get “Is Allowed” here

The post With Rudeboy & Reminisce, anything “Is Allowed” | Listen to their New Single on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

