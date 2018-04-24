Withdrawal of $1bn ECA: PDP Asks NASS To Sanction Buhari — Nigeria Today

Withdrawal of $1bn ECA: PDP Asks NASS To Sanction Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the National Assembly to commence constitutional processes against President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly violating his oath of office by illegally withdrawing and spending $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) without the constitutionally required legislative appropriation. The party said President Buhari is aware that his unilateral spending […]

The post Withdrawal of $1bn ECA: PDP Asks NASS To Sanction Buhari appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

