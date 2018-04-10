Without reforms, Ukraine growth could fall below 2 percent in 2018 - World Bank - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Without reforms, Ukraine growth could fall below 2 percent in 2018 – World Bank – Reuters
|
euronews
|
Without reforms, Ukraine growth could fall below 2 percent in 2018 – World Bank
Reuters
KIEV (Reuters) – Ukrainian economic growth could slow to below 2 percent in 2018 and 2019, underperforming expectations, if the government does not take steps to modernise its economy and eliminate corruption, the World Bank said on Tuesday. FILE PHOTO …
South Africa Could Halve Number of Poor by 2030, World Bank Says
AfDB Clashes With IMF, World Bank Over Coal Power
World Bank expects mild improvement for SA growth in 2018 and 2019
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!