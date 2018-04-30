Wizkid And Tiwa Savage Terrify Fans With New Cryptic Images — Nigeria Today

Wizkid And Tiwa Savage Terrify Fans With New Cryptic Images

Tiwa Savage and Wizkid are two of the biggest acts out of Nigeria and technically speaking they are both single. Tiwa’s marriage to Tunji ‘Teebillz’ Balogun has crashed and Wizkid has always maintained that he is not a one woman man, this has led to Nigerians beginning to worry that the two might just hook […]

The post Wizkid And Tiwa Savage Terrify Fans With New Cryptic Images appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

