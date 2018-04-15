 Wizkid misses Coachella Performance due to Band’s Visa Issues — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Wizkid misses Coachella Performance due to Band’s Visa Issues

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Wizkid has missed his first Coachella performance for Saturday, April 14. He had been slated to perform on the main stage, but shared on his Twitter that his band encountered visa troubles and will not be able to make it. He wrote on his Twitter: Band had some visa issues…I’m upset bt See y’all next […]

The post Wizkid misses Coachella Performance due to Band’s Visa Issues appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.