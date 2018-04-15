Wizkid misses Coachella Performance due to Band’s Visa Issues — Nigeria Today

Wizkid misses Coachella Performance due to Band’s Visa Issues

Wizkid has missed his first Coachella performance for Saturday, April 14. He had been slated to perform on the main stage, but shared on his Twitter that his band encountered visa troubles and will not be able to make it. He wrote on his Twitter: Band had some visa issues…I’m upset bt See y’all next […]

The post Wizkid misses Coachella Performance due to Band's Visa Issues appeared first on BellaNaija

