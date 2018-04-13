Wizkid surprises fans with Three New Singles | Listen to “Aphrodisiac”, “Lagos Vibes” & “Highgrade” feat. Ty Dolla $ign on BN — Nigeria Today

Wizkid surprises fans with Three New Singles | Listen to “Aphrodisiac”, “Lagos Vibes” & “Highgrade” feat. Ty Dolla $ign on BN

Wizkid has always been known to drop his songs at the unlikeliest times and he does it again with the leak of three dope singles, Lagos Vibe, Aphrodisiac and Highgrade. Aphrodisiac is a mellow vibe produced by Northboi while Lagos Vibes has a much higher tempo and was produced by Spotless. Highgrade features top American act Ty Dolla […]

The post Wizkid surprises fans with Three New Singles | Listen to “Aphrodisiac”, “Lagos Vibes” & “Highgrade” feat. Ty Dolla $ign on BN appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

