Wizkid to send child artisan back to school - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Wizkid to send child artisan back to school
The gist is that a video of a child, Basit an artisan working at a mechanic shop talking about Wizkid's yet to be released song 'Gucci Snake' went viral which got to superstar, Wizkid who then posted the it on his Instagram and Twitter pages …
